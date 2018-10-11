Home States Telangana

Polio vaccine camps to be held from October 22 to 27 in Telangana

The vaccine will be available at various camps as part of a vaccination drive.

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose for vaccine (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents who were worried that their children were not vaccinated with Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) can now seize to worry. The vaccine will be available at various camps as part of a vaccination drive.

The drive is scheduled to be held from October 22 to 27. However, officials stressed that only those children below two-and-half-years who haven’t got even one or two doses of the vaccine should be given the IPV. Parents can refer to Mother and Child Protection Card (MCP card) in order to gain details on the vaccines given to infants.

Starting from today, health workers will conduct the door-to-door survey, focus on basthi areas, to find the children who were not given this form of vaccine and they will inform address of the camps too.  
The six-day camp will be conducted around a month after recalling all bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) vials of BioMed. People had come under a cloud of fear after it was reported that a few batches of the bOPV manufactured by the company were contaminated with traces of Type-2 Polio virus. However, all batches of bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine manufactured by BioMed were recalled.

“An enumeration survey will begin from Thursday. During the process, people will be informed about dates and location of the vaccination camps,” said Dr G Sudheera, joint director.

