Smuggler caught with four kg gold not our employee: Air India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 36 foreign marked gold biscuits weighing 4.194 kg were unearthed by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI)-Hyderabad from a Maruthi Omni van of Air India SATS(AISATS) on Tuesday morning, after the agency intercepted a person near Novotel hotel in RGIA based on specific inputs, the Air India SATS has denied that the accused officer is an (AISATS) employee.

The Maruthi Omni van of AISATS was found with two packages wrapped with orange coloured nets and brown coloured gum tape concealed under the floor mat placed in front of the back passenger seat of the said vehicle. In a release, DRI said that the accused, who has been working as Assistant Security Officer in Air India, retrieved the said foreign marked gold from Air India Flight AI 952 that had arrived from Dubai.

“The gold was to be handed over to the persons waiting at a petrol bunk on the Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway. The person admitted that he was involved in similar smuggling of gold in one previous occasion. Further follow up searches resulted in recovery of Rs 3,60,000/- which were sale proceeds of smuggled gold,” said the release.

Air India SATS(AISATS)- a joint venture between Air India Limited, and SATS Limited, a leading gateway services and food solutions provider in Asia, maintained that the accused is not AISATS employee. The accused AI staffer was wrongly attributed as a permanent staff of AISATS in these columns.

According to DRI officials, the accused admitted that the gold was smuggled in to the country and they did not have any documents to prove the licit purchase/import of the said gold. A total of 4194 grams of gold valued at Rs 1,34,62,740/- along with cash of Rs 3,60,000/-and Maruthi Omni van used for concealing smuggled gold has been seized under Customs Act, 1962.

The Air India Security employee and two persons came to receive the smuggled gold have been arrested by the investigating officials. Further investigation is in progress.