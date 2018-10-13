Home States Telangana

Telangana: Election Commission, police department discuss election arrangements

Senior police officers discussed deployment of personnel for smooth conduct of polls and made several suggestions. 

Published: 13th October 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

M. Mahender Reddy, DGP and (right) Rajat Kumar, CEO attend a workshop on election arrangement, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior State police officers and Election Commission officials on Friday discussed the functioning and features of the mobile Apps, vcigil and Suvidha, at a day-long workshop held here on Friday. Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police were among those who attended the meeting. 

Senior police officers discussed deployment of personnel for smooth conduct of polls and made several suggestions. 

READ| Hold panchayat polls in three months, HC tells Telangana election commission

After the workshop, director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy told reporters that they had conducted a mock polling using a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and mobile applications to be introduced by the Election Commission. 

“As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, the transfers in the police department would be completed by October 17. We will take all possible steps for holding the polls in a free, fair and transparent manner. Police have identified sensitive localities in all districts and instructions have been issued to register bind-over cases against history-sheeters and  for deposit of weapons from people. Police are making tight security arrangements in Maoist-affected areas and would coordinate with neighbouring state police officers in this regard,” he added.

Additional DGP (law & order) Jitendar, commissioners of police, inspectors-general, superintendents of police (SPs) and other police officers attended the workshop. 

Citizens empowered

For the first time, citizens can lodge their complaints, if any, of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on a mobile App, cVigil, during the Assembly elections to be held in the state on December 7. Election Commission officials would monitor the App to go through the complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp