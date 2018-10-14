Home States Telangana

Raids politically motivated: CM Ramesh

What is his credibility? I challenge him once again for an open debate on any allegation that he is making against me, the party or even the State as such,” he said.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP Rajya Sabha M P CM Ramesh (File Photo | RSTV)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Income Tax sleuths continued searches on the properties of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s close confidant and TDP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh in Hyderabad, Ramesh arrived at his residence at Jubilee Hills on Saturday evening. He reportedly arrived after the officials asked him to be present during the searches.

READ| Opposition BJP flays TDP claim on I-T raids against CM Ramesh

Ramesh reiterated that the searches were politically motivated and an act of revenge on him, due to his strong stand on the Centre’s failure in according the promised special category status to AP.  He said that there is a high-security locker at his home which can be accessed only with his finger print. 

“I am here to cooperate with them. The center thinks that they can shut me up with these raids, but I am not scared of them. I am ready to open the locker even in presence of the media if the officers let me. Except for a few clothes, there is nothing in the locker,” Ramesh said, speaking to reporterss on Saturday
Ramesh further maintained that he is filing I-T returns regularly without fail and had paid around `300 crore in the form of taxes in the past four years.

“The notices are on my wife’s name. But I am asked to come and open the locker. There is no truth in the allegation that I have shifted huge sums of money to Delhi,” he said.Ramesh also expressed his readiness to take on the challenge of BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. “Is he an I-T officer or a government spokesperson to speak on the States’ issues.

What is his credibility? I challenge him once again for an open debate on any allegation that he is making against me, the party or even the State as such,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM Ramesh IT Raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp