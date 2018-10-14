Home States Telangana

Telangana: Harassed by husband, NRI woman hangs self

Madhuri had informed her parents about the harassment and on Thursday returned home from the US.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old Non-Resident Indian of Hyderabad origin, who was living in the US, allegedly committed suicide here by hanging herself, reportedly due to harassment from her husband, also an NRI. The woman Madhuri, was found hanging from the ceiling in her parents’ house at Neredmet here on Saturday. She arrived in the city from the US just two days ago, police said. 

According to police,  Madhuri who completed her Mtech, had married Koteshwar Rao, a resident of Jeedimetla in 2016 and later the couple moved to the US, where Rao was working for a software firm.  ‘’Soon after their marriage, Rao started harassing her in the US and pressurised her to drink alcohol and play cards.  

He also brought his friends home and forced her to dance with them,” Madhuri’s mother Ganga Devi said. “An year ago, both of them came to our house and we had talks with her in-laws.  But her in-laws forced her to go back to USA with him,’’ she said. 

Madhuri had informed her parents about the harassment and on Thursday returned home from the US. She told her ordeal abroad to her parents who assured to talk to Rao’s parents again. On Saturday, she hanged herself from her bedroom ceiling, in the absence of her parents. “Based on her mother’s complaint, a case of abetment to suicide and harassment was registered against Koteshwar Rao,” said D Mahender, Neredmet SI said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad NRI Domestic abuse Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp