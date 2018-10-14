Telangana: Harassed by husband, NRI woman hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old Non-Resident Indian of Hyderabad origin, who was living in the US, allegedly committed suicide here by hanging herself, reportedly due to harassment from her husband, also an NRI. The woman Madhuri, was found hanging from the ceiling in her parents’ house at Neredmet here on Saturday. She arrived in the city from the US just two days ago, police said.

According to police, Madhuri who completed her Mtech, had married Koteshwar Rao, a resident of Jeedimetla in 2016 and later the couple moved to the US, where Rao was working for a software firm. ‘’Soon after their marriage, Rao started harassing her in the US and pressurised her to drink alcohol and play cards.

He also brought his friends home and forced her to dance with them,” Madhuri’s mother Ganga Devi said. “An year ago, both of them came to our house and we had talks with her in-laws. But her in-laws forced her to go back to USA with him,’’ she said.



Madhuri had informed her parents about the harassment and on Thursday returned home from the US. She told her ordeal abroad to her parents who assured to talk to Rao’s parents again. On Saturday, she hanged herself from her bedroom ceiling, in the absence of her parents. “Based on her mother’s complaint, a case of abetment to suicide and harassment was registered against Koteshwar Rao,” said D Mahender, Neredmet SI said.