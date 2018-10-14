Telangana minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy dismisses rumours of joining Congress party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said that he was in touch with his party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and dismissed rumours of joining Congress. The Home Minister also rejected reports that his son-in-law Srinivas Reddy would contest as an independent candidate from Musheerabad Assembly segment in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters at TRSLP office on Saturday, he virtually put an end to the speculations over Musheerabad Assembly seat. “If Chandrasekhar Rao did not give ticket to us, he might have other plans in his mind over Musheerabad seat,” Nayani said. He said that his son-in-law would file a case against those who are spreading the rumours that they will be joining Congress. “Some useless fellows are creating such rumours. I always follow the instructions of KCR,” he added.

Nayani said that he had recently said that KCR offered him Rs10 crore for contesting in 2014 Assembly elections. “It was a mistake. I said Rs10 lakh instead of Rs10 crore. But, Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, who is a cheap fellow, is linking my statement with the current elections,” he alleged. However, Revanth also complained to Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against KCR, saying that TRS chief had tried to bribe Nayani Narasimha Reddy by offering Rs 10 crore.

Jupally refutes Aruna’s allegations

Meanwhile, at a separate press meet, Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao refuted the allegations levelled against him by Congress leader DK Aruna on Friday. Aruna continued in the Cabinet of N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who opposed Telangana State.

“Aruna had no right to criticise TRS leaders,” Krishna Rao said. Krishna Rao said that the Congress would not even win 20 seats in next Assembly elections. “If grand alliance of Congress and TDP came to power, construction of irrigation projects in backward Mahbubnagar would be stopped,” Krishna Rao alleged.

Revanth seeks central security

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy urged CEO Rajat Kumar to provide security to him through central agencies saying that he has a threat from State government and TRS leaders. “CM KCR openly threatened me in the Assembly saying that he would attempt an Operation Blue Star on me. Other leaders have threatened to eliminate me if I speak against KCR. DGP Mahendar Reddy has been acting subservient to KCR, setting aside rules,” he said.