BJP rules 20 States, Telangana will be the 21st: Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: BJP will come to power in the forthcoming Telangana elections and the party is sure that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will go home after the polls, said Union Minister Sadananda Gowda.

The Minister was attending a public meeting organised by BJP in Sangareddy on Sunday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Gowda said that BJP was getting stronger by the day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Of the 29 States in the country, BJP has a government in 20 States and the 21st State would be Telangana, the Minister said.

He said that the vote share of BJP in Manipur was 1.5 per cent some time ago, but in the recently held elections, it scored 53 per cent vote share and formed the government. “K Chandrashekar Rao rules the State without coming to the Secretariat. He doesn’t meet ministers, MLA and even people,” the Union Minister said and added that there was no such Chief Minister in the country elsewhere.

As part of the party’s campaign, on Sunday the Union Minister participated in another rally in Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district. Around 5,000 BJP workers took part it.

BJP Nat’l exec member challenges TRS ex-MLA

Nizamabad: BJP national executive member and former MLA Y Laxminarayana leader took up a special yatra in town the on Sunday. He challenged TRS MLA candidate B Ganesh Gupta to an open debate for his statement that the State government had provided Rs 300 cr to Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. “State government released only Rs 25 cr to NMC. In fact, Centre released a huge amount of funds to NMC through different schemes.”

BJP team from Karnataka arrives in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In an attempt to bolster the party’s presence in Karimnagar Parliament segment, a 14-member team from Karnataka reached the city on Sunday. Until elections are completed they will campaign in in the constituency. Constituency in-charge M Dharma Rao presided over the programme