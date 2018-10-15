Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: As voters grill candidates, elections proving an uphill battle for TRS?

Published: 15th October 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:07 AM

Image of TRS supporters used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Despite the advantage of a head start, the ensuing Assembly elections are proving an uphill battle for the TRS party. On one hand, a plethora of party loyalists, upset with the ‘chosen ones’, have either left or threatened to leave the party in search of better options. On the other hand, now that the campaigning sessions have begun, the candidates are at the receiving end of heavy sessions of grilling by the voters.

Reportedly, several candidates including Bhaskar Rao (Miryalaguda), Gadhari Kishore (Thungathurthy), and K Prabhakar Reddy (Munugode) have been facing heat from the citizens of their constituency. Prabhakar Reddy had recently visited Jaikesaram village. 

However, many voters came down heavily on the candidate on the occasion, alleging that he had overlooked eligible persons and allotted government-sanctioned subsidy tractors to party workers instead, during his tenure as an MLA. 

Even though Reddy tried to provide explanations on his own behalf, the protesting citizens refused to budge, eventually leading to Reddy leaving the village without campaigning.
Even in the village of Ghattuppal, the situation is far from different for Prabhakar Reddy. In the past two years, the people of the village have been engaging in protests and agitations, demanding for the declaration of Ghattuppal village as mandal. 

With Prabhakar Reddy having taken an opposing stand to this issue, the villagers are now openly expressing his dissatisfaction with him. 

TAGS
TRS Telangana assembly election

facebook twitter whatsapp