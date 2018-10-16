Home States Telangana

History sheeters to be under watch until Telangana polls are over

By taking into considering their past offences, for the first time, Police are giving ‘Criminal Mark’ to active history sheeters.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For smooth conduct of elections in the State, history-sheeters in the city who indulged in violent acts and committed different offences, were made to attend counselling sessions where they are cautioned that police is always going to keep a watch on them. The counselled were also warned against indulging in any illegal activities.

By taking into considering their past offences, for the first time, Police are giving ‘Criminal Mark’ to active history sheeters. Of the 1,250 history sheeters in the city, at least 300 of them have actively indulged in violence. South Zone topped the list as the Police in this zone opened sheets against approximately 500 people based on their criminal past and as many as 100 are located in North Zone. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of all five zones in the have initiated action on vigil and started to counsel the active history sheeters.

“As part of our initial activity, we have started counseling the history sheeters. Of the 500 history sheeters in South Zone, we have segregated around 110 of them who are active in committing partially grave crimes. However, there are no gangsters in the list of those committing grave crimes,’’ said South Zone DCP Amber Kishor Jha.

Apart from binding the history sheeters during the elections, their movements are tracked by a team of police so that Police can prevent untoward incidents during the elections. Police officials said that stern action would be taken against as per law will be taken against those violating law and indulging in criminal activities.

History sheeters Telangana Assembly election

