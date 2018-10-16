Home States Telangana

KCR supporting divisive & communal politics of Modi government: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

There were several examples where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi supported the BJP, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR | (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Congress in Telangana Tuesday alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been supporting the "divisive and communal politics" of the Narendra Modi government.

"TRS backed (NDA's) Presidential and Vice-Presidential nominees and also supported the (NDA) government on demonetisation and GST, besides supporting the BJP during the no confidence motion in Parliament", he told reporters here.

"KCR (as Rao is popularly known as)is working as an agent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged during his visit to Charminar here after reviewing arrangements prior to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the city on October 20.

AICC Telangana In charge R C Khuntia and several Congress leaders also reviewed the arrangements.

The Congress leaders also took part in a coordination meeting with police in connection with Rahul's visit to Charminar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Rahul Gandhi would reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here at 10.30 AM on October 20.

From the airport, Gandhi would proceed to Charminar to participate in the commemoration day celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Yatra.

He will hoist the Congress party's flag at Charminar, confer the Sadbhavana Award to former Governor and Chief Minister K Rosaiah and address a meeting.

Rahul Gandhi will then address public meetings in Bhainsa and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Ambar Kishor Jha said police would make necessary foolproof security arrangements in view of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city.

Telengana Chandrasekhar Rao Narendra Modi

