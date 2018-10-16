M Lyngdoh gives cops some tips ahead of Telangana polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teamwork and proper coordination among departments, especially law enforcement agencies, in conducting elections, would instil confidence among people, observed former Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh. “In every election-bound State, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place and every political party must comply with rules and regulations,’’ Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh was the chief guest at an interaction session organised by the Hyderabad city police. Addressing the officials, the former CEC said police should ensure that elections are conducted in peaceful manner, in keeping with MCC.