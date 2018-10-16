No land acquisition without compensation: Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court has directed the Telangana government authorities concerned not to dispossess the petitioners of their lands till relief and rehabilitation benefits under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 are provided to them and not to make any construction activity in the subject lands which were acquired for construction of Ananthagiri reservoir as part of the 10th package of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project at Ananthagiri village in Illanthakunta mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district (erstwhile Karimnagar district).

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has given this interim order recently on a petition filed by Laxma Reddy and 28 others challenging the authorities’ decision to proceed with acquisition of their lands and to take up construction works without completing payment of compensation as well as extending rehabilitation and resettlement benefits as required by law. The petitioners’ counsel urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for completion of the provisions of rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements as per the Act before taking possession of the subject lands and commencing construction activities there.

The judge directed authorities not to dispossess the petitioners of the subject lands without payment of compensation as per the Land Act 2013. While adjourning the case, he directed the govt pleader to place details of the issue before the court.