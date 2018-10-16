Not Congress, but TRS has sold out to Andhra Pradesh contractors: Jaipal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress senior leader S Jaipal Reddy on Monday criticised TRS for criticising Congress’ alliance with TDP. Going on the offensive, Reddy said it was, in fact, TRS that was bowing down to Andhra contractors. “KCR is alleging that Congress has sold out to TDP. But it is the TRS which sold out to Andhra contractors. In the past four years, no contract has been given to Telangana contractors.

TRS government has awarded contracts worth more than Rs 77,436 crore to Andhra contractors, that too to very few companies through bogus tenders. CM KCR himself has received 6 per cent commission on all contracts. This does not include commissions given to his family members and TRS leaders,” said Reddy.

The senior Congress leaders also said that the government had not finished any of these projects till now. “TRS has no right to point fingers towards Congress,” he said, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Saying that all the projects have been overvalued by at least 30 per cent, Jaipal Reddy announced that all contracts would be investigated in a comprehensive manner once Congress comes to power.