Speeding cab knocks down gardener at Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gardener tending to landscaping works near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport died after a speeding cab knocked her down on Monday.

Ponnam Yellamma who worked for a private agency that takes care of the gardens in and around the airport was on her way to the patch near the airport’s solar unit after collecting tools to prune trees when the car bearing registration number TS 07 UC 8645 rammed into her and flung her into the air.

Yellamma, who landed a few metres away, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, Cyberabad Police said.

Other workers rushed to the 31-year-old on seeing the accident and moved her to a nearby hospital in a security vehicle, but she was declared brought dead by doctors there. A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver after the deceased’s husband, Ponnam Shankaraiah, filed a complaint.“She was wearing a reflective jacket, but the driver was speeding and couldn’t stop the vehicle on time,” assistant sub-inspector Abdul Haleem said.

Telangana accounted for 4.8 per cent of all accidents that took place in the country in 2017, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A whopping 22,484 mishaps took place in the State in the year.