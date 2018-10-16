TDP may promise Rs 10 000 bonus to farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While TRS is trying to woo farmers with Rs 8000 per acre per year towards input support, TDP is trying to one-up the ruling party with an even bigger sop. It is reported that TDP is planning to announce a Rs 10,000 bonus per acre in its manifesto.

TTDP chief L Ramana and senior leaders Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy, E Peddi Reddy, T Devender Goud and others met at NTR Trust Bhavan on Monday to discuss the party’s manifesto. “We want to reach out to all sections of the people and provide them with solutions to their problems through our manifesto. After discussing all issues, we will release our manifesto on October 22 or 23,” said TTDP leader Bandru Shobarani.

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, Patancheru former MLA T Nandeshwar Goud, is said to be joining the TDP soon. Goud won as MLA from Congress party in 2009. After losing in 2014, he defected to BJP.