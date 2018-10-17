Home States Telangana

Badwel land: Hyderabad HC reserves order on Unitech’s plea for refund from government

It was not proper to trouble the company citing the dispute of division of assets and liabilities between APIIC and TSIIC, the court told the Telangana government.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the High Court has reserved his order on a petition filed by Unitech Limited seeking a refund of its amount of Rs 162 crore paid to the state government in 2008 towards the development of an integrated township project on 164 acres of land at Badwel in Ranga Reddy district. It was not proper to trouble the company citing the dispute of division of assets and liabilities between APIIC and TSIIC, the court told the Telangana government.

In 2008, the company emerged as the successful bidder in the auction conducted by HMDA for development of an integrated township on the subject land. The company agreed to pay Rs 4.20 crore per acre and paid Rs 162 crore to the government. Later, litigation arose over the title of the land and the government lost the case in the Supreme Court.

Even after losing the rights over the land the government has not refunded the amount paid by the company. Aggrieved by the same, Unitech approached the High Court with a plea for refund of its Rs162 crore along with interest.

When the matter came up for hearing recently, special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar told the court that there was no need to pay interest on the said amount. Intervening, justice Rao pointed out that there was a clause in the agreement reached with the petitioner company for payment of amount with interest. “Why was a land which has dispute over ownership rights was given to the company? The government dared to enter into an agreement with the company in spite of land title dispute and took money from the company and utilised it. Now, the company has been made a scapegoat by not repaying the amount citing various reasons,” the judge remarked.

The special counsel said that the company’s amount would be paid without interest as per provisions of the AP Reorganization Act. As the assets and liabilities of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation were not yet bifurcated, the Telangana government would give back 42 per cent of the total amount to the company and the remaining 58 percent would have to be paid by the AP government, he added. The judge said that it was for the state to pay the entire amount to the company as the subject land was located in Telangana. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Ramachandra Rao Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp