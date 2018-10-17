CPI seeks to play hardball with Congress on seat-sharing in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Published: 17th October 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Communist Party of India virtually set October 21 as the deadline to the Congress to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, and indicated it is also mulling the option of contesting independently.

The Congress, the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) announced a few weeks ago an electoral alliance in principle for the December seven election to the 119-member Assembly.

Seat-sharing talks among the four constituents have been on. Sources in the Congress have said distribution of seats is driven by "winnability" factor in constituencies.

Leaders of CPI and TJS, in particular, have made no secret of their displeasure over what they say delay in clinching the issue.

Sources in the Congress say the TDP, CPI and TJS are demanding more seats than their "fair share".

Speaking to PTI Wednesday, CPI National General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said: "We can't wait for them (the Congress) eternally (to finalise seat-sharing).

"On October 21st, our state party executive is meeting.

We will decide whether we should go with the alliance or we should decide our own of way of contesting independently", Reddy said.

"We will discuss what is to be done," he added.

CPI has already given to the Congress a list 12 seats from where it would like to contest; of that, the Left party is keen on nine constituencies.

"We are ready for negotiation one or two seats less also. (We are ready to settle for) seven-eight (seats)," Reddy said.

When asked for his reaction, AICC In-Charge of Telananga, R C Khuntia sought to downplay the threat.

Khuntia, in fact, said he had a lengthy discussion with senior CPI leader D Raja last night on the seat-sharing issue.

"Talks are going on (with TDP, CPI and TJS) We will finalise them (seat-sharing talks) very soon", Khuntia told PTI.

Last Sunday, the CPI said it has entered into an alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls next month.

