Drunk boy stabs friend to death in Telangana

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In another horrifying incident involving violence over love leading to death, a youth from Jagtial mandal was stabbed by another youth from the same village. According to police 18-year-old Sadaveni Naveen and his murderer Bolisetti Sravan, both from Thatipalli village, were involved in an altercation over a girl.

Naveen had been in love with his maternal cousin for quite a while and Sravan had recently teased this girl in same matter.

After coming to know about this Naveen confronted him and leading to a bad blood between the two young men. Later, on Monday evening, the two boys clashed and finally, in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, Sravan stabbed Naveen. Naveen was shifted to a hospital in Jagtial where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkataramana and Circle Inspector began their investigation on Tuesday, which revealed that the murder had in fact been a preplanned one as Sravan bought a knife online just a few days ago. While sources say he is in the police custody, the police has not yet not confirmed this.