K Chandrasekhar Rao is with you, TRS chief tells settlers from Andhra

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to party leaders after the party’s manifesto committee meeting | R Satish BabU

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not one to mince his words. After announcing his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, Rao criticised AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his ‘petty politics’ in Telangana. Terming Naidu as ‘Shani’, Rao said the AP CM was creating fear and insecurity among Andhra people settled in Telangana that their futures would be jeopardised if TRS remained in power in Telangana. 

Replying to a question about people from the neighbouring Telugu State, Rao said, “Why should people from Andhra continue to be termed as ‘Andhra people’? Why do you (reporters) claim they are Andhra people. To anyone who is a proud Telanganite or Hyderabadi, I want to say ‘KCR is with you’.” 

Rao argued that some people had settled in Telangana as long as 70 years ago. “All those who have settled here are ‘maa biddale’ (our children). But, Naidu and his gang are brewing trouble. Naidu is like ‘udumu’ (monitor lizard, known for its strong grip),” he added. Rao asked Naidu: “Will you create insecurity among AP people in Telangana for your petty politics? Will your party even get their deposits in Telangana? You have already been caught in vote-for-note case. AP people are secure in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana as well. There have been no disturbances in Telangana, unlike during TDP or Congress rule. Naidu is like “Shani” for Andhra people settled in Telangana. AP people settled here are sons of the soil.” 

He recalled that after the GHMC polls, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed people from AP for not supporting Congress. 

“The TRS gave 12 Corporator tickets to AP-origin people in GHMC and all of them won. In the ensuing Assembly elections too, TRS gave tickets to around 8 AP-origin people,” he said. Later he said that people from AP in Telangan were the ‘most respectable citizens’ here.

Advocates meet KTR to plead their case
Hyderabad: Telangana Bar Council members and representatives of the Telangana Federation of Bar Association called on IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday and requested him to include their demands in the TRS manifesto. They asked him to sanction more funds to Telangana Advocates’ Welfare Trust and sanction health cards to advocates on a par with the State government employees. They also requested him to include a housing scheme for them

