Krishna River Management Board decides on water distribution 

Later, the AP delegation alleged that TS was drawing water through power discharges at Srisailam.

Telangana and AP officials leave the KRMB meeting on Tuesday| Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday met at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad to discuss the distribution of the river’s waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. After the meeting, the officials announced that, according to the availability of water (200 TMC), it would be distributed in the ratio of 66:34 (AP: TS) for the current year. 

The Board meeting was chaired by KRMB chairman RK Jain and officials from both States, including Chief Secretary (TS) SK Joshi and Irrigation secretary (AP) Shashi Bhushan were present.

The KRMB noted that in the current year, Krishna received a total of 593 TMC water. So far,  AP utilised 253 TMC and Telangana 88 TMC with the remaining balance being 252 TMC. Considering the MDDL (Minimum Drawdown Level), officials could release another 200 TMC to both States this year. According to sources, during the meeting, the TS delegation lodged a complaint with the Chairman that AP had drawn more water than it was allowed from Pothireddpadu project.

Later, the AP delegation alleged that TS was drawing water through power discharges at Srisailam. AP officials demanded that the TS stop power generation at Srisailam altogether.

