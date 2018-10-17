Home States Telangana

We partners respect each other: Telangana Telugu Desam Party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party president L Ramana on Tuesday said that while the grand alliance partners, TDP, CPI, TJS and Congress, might be fighting polls together to defeat TRS, they also have the utmost respect for each other. 

Ramana said that the parties were planning to give tickets to local candidates. to inculcate a ‘winning mind-set’. Ramana’s statements will be put to test in a State where it faces much hostility for being an ‘Andhra party’.

When asked about the number of seats the party was hoping to get as part of seat sharing, Ramana had a cryptic response. “As of now, it is not an important discussion to have. How many seats we will have get will be decided soon enough,” he said.

