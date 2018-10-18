Maoist leader calls for boycott of ‘fake’ Telangana polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (Maoist) Telangana secretary Haribhushan on Wednesday urged voters to boycott the Assembly polls terming it “fake”. “Boycott the polls to ensure the success the new democratic revolution,” he said in a statement dated October 13, which was sent to mediapersons on Wednesday.

He alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat before dissolving the Telangana Assembly.

The Maoist leader also accused the pink party supremo of announcing the target of achieving “Bangaru Telangana” following suggestions from the World Bank and blamed him for trying to establish dynastic rule in Telangana.

Also under Haribhushan’s line of fire was Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M Kodandaram. “The TJS joined the Grand Alliance along with the Congress, TDP and the CPI. Kodandaram, who has illusions over parliamentary democracy reached his destination by joining the alliance,” he said.