Home States Telangana

CBSE to limit its role to monitoring academic quality for affiliation grants

With CBSE schools now coming under the ambit of local governments, some experts feel that this gives an opportunity to schools to circumvent the stringent guidelines.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an overhaul of its norms for granting affiliation to schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to limit itself to academic quality monitoring and leave the onus of the infrastructure audit to states themselves. The inspection of schools will now be “outcome-based, and more academic and quality oriented” while the affiliation process will be “online, integrated and instantaneous communication”, a move that has evoked a mixed response from different stakeholders: schools, parents, academicians and state education department.

With CBSE schools now coming under the ambit of local governments, some experts feel that this gives an opportunity for schools to circumvent the stringent guidelines. “It is easier to manage local body officials. It could lead to corruption but at the process of granting affiliation will speed up as applications will be disposed within the academic year,” said Vasireddy Amarnath, principal, Slate the School.     

In the revised bylaws, the CBSE has reiterated that schools have also to disclose their fees and other details on their websites, failure of which can result in schools losing their affiliation. The board has said that the changes in the bylaws were brought about to “ensure a simplified system, prevent duplication of process, and ensure speedy, transparent and hassle-free procedures, and ease of doing business with CBSE.” 

Hyderabad Students’ Parents Association (HSPA) agrees that if anything the new regulation of roping in the local government will only improve the conditions. “There has been a lot of reluctance from the district-level education department officials to deal with issues pertaining to CBSE schools. The regulatory vacuum in which such schools have been functioning now has been addressed with schools falling under the govt,” said Ashish Naredi, a member of HSPA.

Some, however, criticised the decision. N Narayana, an educational analyst, said it was a move to escape from responsibility. “It is ridiculous that the State govt gets a say in the affiliation of CBSE schools,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE affiliation grants Quality Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp