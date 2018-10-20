Home States Telangana

Kakinada-based Sri Peetham, Swami Paripoornananda joins Telangana BJP

Paripoornananda has been offered a primary membership to the BJP Telangana state unit.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kakinada-based seer Swami Paripoornananda meets BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after holding discussions with BJP national president Amit Shah, founder of Kakinada-based Sri Peetham, Swami Paripoornananda has formally embraced the saffron party and joined the BJP to start his political endeavour on Friday.“I am a karma yogi and will be a karma chari for the party. I have joined the party to only work and spread the BJP ideology to any corner of the country. There are no expectations with which I have joined the party,” Paripoornananda said while addressing a media conference from New Delhi.   

“As a sadhu, I am not tied down to anything and have committed myself to educate and live a religious life. I need nothing and with that intention, I will work for the party from now on,” he added. Realising the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the seer, after holding meetings with BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav during the day, joined the party in the presence of party president Amit Shah in New Delhi by the evening. 

ALSO READ | Does BJP see another Yogi Adityanath in Swami Paripoornananda?

Paripoornananda has been offered a primary membership to the BJP Telangana state unit. It can be read that he would be considered for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His activities, at present, will be restricted to campaigning in Telangana for the upcoming elections. “Swamiji will be an inspiration to the party. He will bring the needed energy and direction to the party in election campaigning. We will utilise his services that are required for anywhere in India but, it would be much utilised for the elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” announced Shah at the conference. 

Dubbed to be the ‘Yogi Adityanath’ of Telangana, Paripoornananda is set to ensure the party promotes its Hindutva linings in Telangana and cement its ‘Hindu’ vote bank. His entry will also be a breather to the saffron party, especially, at a time when it looks to counter the AIMIM and the Congress party after its party president launched a slugfest against them for safeguarding the rights of ‘infiltrators’ as part of its ongoing election campaign. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Swami Paripoornananda Telangana BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp