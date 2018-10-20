Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after holding discussions with BJP national president Amit Shah, founder of Kakinada-based Sri Peetham, Swami Paripoornananda has formally joined the BJP on Friday.

“I am a ‘karma yogi’ and will be a ‘karma chari’ for the party. I have joined the party only to work and spread the BJP’s ideology,” Paripoornananda said while addressing a media conference from New Delhi.

“As a sadhu, I am not tied down to anything and have committed myself to educate and live a religious life. I need nothing and with that intention, I will work for the party from now on,” he added.

Realising the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the seer, after holding meetings with BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav during the day, joined the party in the presence of party president Amit Shah in the national capital by the evening.

Paripoornananda has been offered primary membership of the BJP’s Telangana unit. It can be read that he would be considered for contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.His activities, at present, will be restricted to campaigning in Telangana for the upcoming Assembly elections. “Swamiji will be an inspiration to the party. He will bring the needed energy and direction to the party in election campaigning. We will utilise his services that are required for anywhere in India but, it would be much utilised for the elections in Telangana and AP,” announced Shah.