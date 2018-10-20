Telangana elections: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Rahul Gandhi is expected to set the agenda for Assembly elections, as he will sound the poll bugle in Telangana on Saturday. Visiting TS for the first time after announcement of polls, Congress chief will address two massive public meetings at Bhainsa and Kamareddy and participate in Rajiv Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration programme at Charminar in Hyderabad.

Besides attacking TRS, AIMIM and BJP at one go, Gandhi scion is expected to rekindle the memories of Indira Gandhi’s association with Telangana and highlight the sacrifices made by the Congress to deliver the state, in an apparent bid to take on TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“While Sonia Gandhi has delivered Telangana after taking lot of risk and even sacrificing party’s interests in AP, KCR has failed Telangana. It’s time to reclaim Telangana from KCR. Besides highlighting the failures of the TRS government, Rahul Gandhi will also highlight the nexus between TRS, AIMIM and BJP. Already Congress wave is sweeping across Telangana and Rahul’s campaign will further boost party’s fortunes.

There is huge opposition to the ruling party and good response for the Congress in undivided Adilabad and Nizamabad districts. “Rahul’s first campaign meeting at Bhainsa will consolidate party’s position not just in these districts but across northern Telangana,” said AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi Goud while speaking to Express.

After addressing public meetings at Bhainsa, Kamareddy, Rahul will participate in Rajiv Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration programme at Charminar. Being held in the Old City area of Hyderabad, the bastion of AIMIM, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take on Owaisi brothers and make an effort to reach to minorities.

Grand alliance talks continue

Even as Telangana Congress leaders were busy making preparations for Rahul’s tour, Congress held talks with grand alliance partners on Friday to discuss seat sharing. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Congress affairs in-charge RC Khuntia held discussions with TJS president M Kodandaram in Hyderabad. “Discussions are going on the common agenda and seat sharing. Will get clarity in two to three days,” Khuntia said.

While Congress has been making efforts to strike a rainbow alliance representing various groups by roping all like-minded parties, it has been facing hurdles in seat sharing talks. While other grand alliance partners TDP and CPI are said to be accommodative about Congress’s proposals, it has been facing hiccups convincing the TJS.

Meanwhile, BC leader and ex-TDP MLA R Krishnaiah met Congress leader K Jana Reddy on Friday. While Krishaniah has been a TDP MLA representing LB Nagar constituency officially, he has been keeping away from TDP. His meeting with Jana Reddy raised speculation over whether he will be joining Congress or be part of grand alliance representing BC groups. Meanwhile, T Nandeshwar Goud, a former MLA from Congress & who later joined BJP, joined TTDP on Friday.

Changes in Rahul Gandhi’s tour schedule

TPCC has announced changes in Rahul Gandhi’s tour schedule. The Congress president was initially scheduled to attend Rajiv Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration programme at Charminar in Hyderabad in the morning and later address public meetings at Bhanisa and Kamareddy. But according to the changed schedule, Rahul will first address public meetings at Bhainsa and Kamareddy and later in the evening will attend the meeting in Hyderabad. According to the changed programme, Rahul will come to Bhainsa from Nanded and address a public meeting at 12:30 pm. He will later participate in the Kamareddy public meeting at 2:30 pm. Later, he will leave for Hyderabad and attend the programme from 5 to 6 pm. He will fly to New Delhi from Samshabad airport at 7 pm.

Make Rahul Gandhi’s meetings a success, urges Gadar

Balladeer Gadar, who recently met Rahul Gandhi urged people to make his election meetings in TS a success. In a statement issued on Friday, Gadar said, “Rahul Gandhi has lent his support to another national movement launched to unite people of India. I appeal you to make Rahul’s public meetings at Bhainsa, Kamareddy and Hyderabad success.’’