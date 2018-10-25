Home States Telangana

Justice Ramesh Ranganathan of Hyderabad HC appointed Chief Justice of Uttarakhand

Published: 25th October 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, senior-most judge of the Hyderabad High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. In this regard, the Central government issued a notification on Wednesday stating that the President of India has given his consent for the said appointment. 

The office of the Chief Justice has fallen vacant consequent upon elevation of Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court. Recently, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the Central government the name of Justice Ramesh Ranganathan as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court and it was sent to the President for consent.

Justice Ranganathan was born in New Delhi on July 28, 1958. He graduated in 1977, completed his post graduation in commerce and later obtained law degree from Bangalore University and enroled as an advocate in AP High Court in November 1985. 

He was also a qualified chartered accountant and a company secretary. He was a government pleader from 1996 to 2000, and the additional advocate general from July 2000 to May 2004. He was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on May 26, 2005 and appointed as a permanent judge on February 20, 2006. 

Later, he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court on July 30, 2016, from the date of transfer of then Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale who was transferred as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and continued in the post till Justice TBN Radhakrishnan assumed office of the Chief Justice in July this year. Justice Ranganathan has served the High Court in Hyderabad here for over 13 years.

