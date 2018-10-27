Narsa Reddy suspended from TRS, to reunite with Congress  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Friday suspended Telangana State Road Development Corporation Chairman Thumkunta Narsa Reddy from the party, a day ahead of the former Gajwel MLA was set to join the Congress party. Narsa Reddy, putting an end to the days of speculation, has decided to join Congress in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday.

In 2014 elections, Narsa Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Gajwel constituency on Congress ticket against TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who went on to win the seat beating his nearest rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy of TDP. After Chandrasekhar Rao assumed charge as the first Chief Minister of the newly-formed State, Narsa Reddy was persuaded to join TRS and once he did, he was made the chairman of Road Development Corporation.

But on the hustings this time, Narsa Reddy has been making efforts to return to his previous party, though TRS leaders, especially Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, had been persuading him not to leave the party.

On Thursday, Narsa Reddy met Congress party’s star campaigner Vijayashanti which again fuelled the speculation about his future with TRS and finally on Friday, Narsa Reddy left for Delhi to join Congress.

Before departing for Delhi, Narsa Reddy resigned as Road Development Corporation Chairman but the TRS suspended him from the party.

Challenge to KCR?

Congress leaders are hopeful that once Narsa Reddy joins Congress, it would be a challenge for caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his home turf, Gajwel in the December 7 polls. For the record, in 2014 elections, Chandrasekhar Rao won the seat after receiving 44.42 per cent votes, while Pratap Reddy and Narsa Reddy polled 34.48 per cent and 17.46 per cent votes respectively. Interestingly, Pratap Reddy is said to be the man who convinced Narsa Reddy to finally switch parties