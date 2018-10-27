Home States Telangana

Narsa Reddy suspended from TRS, to reunite with Congress  

Before departing for Delhi, Narsa Reddy resigned as Road Development Corporation Chairman but the TRS suspended him from the party. 

Published: 27th October 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

TRS election campaign material dispatched to 105 Assembly segments from Hyderabad. The material included TRS flags, caps, photos of KCR | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Friday suspended Telangana State Road Development Corporation Chairman Thumkunta Narsa Reddy from the party, a day ahead of the former Gajwel MLA was set to join the Congress party. Narsa Reddy, putting an end to the days of speculation, has decided to join Congress in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday.

In 2014 elections, Narsa Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Gajwel constituency on Congress ticket against TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who went on to win the seat beating his nearest rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy of TDP. After Chandrasekhar Rao assumed charge as the first Chief Minister of the newly-formed State, Narsa Reddy was persuaded to join TRS and once he did, he was made the chairman of Road Development Corporation. 

But on the hustings this time, Narsa Reddy has been making efforts to return to his previous party, though TRS leaders, especially Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, had been persuading him not to leave the party.      

On Thursday, Narsa Reddy met Congress party’s star campaigner Vijayashanti which again fuelled the speculation about his future with TRS and finally on Friday, Narsa Reddy left for Delhi to join Congress.
Before departing for Delhi, Narsa Reddy resigned as Road Development Corporation Chairman but the TRS suspended him from the party. 

Challenge to KCR? 
Congress leaders are hopeful that once Narsa Reddy joins Congress, it would be a challenge for caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his home turf, Gajwel in the December 7 polls. For the record, in 2014 elections, Chandrasekhar Rao won the seat after receiving 44.42 per cent votes, while Pratap Reddy and Narsa Reddy polled 34.48 per cent and 17.46 per cent votes respectively. Interestingly, Pratap Reddy is said to be the man who convinced Narsa Reddy to finally switch parties

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Narsa Reddy Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp