Telangana’s women in dire straits?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case that proves sexual predators are lurking everywhere, a 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting his 15-year-old neighbour. A native of Madhya Pradesh, the accused Mohd Mustafa was working as a daily wage labourer at Rajendranagar. He had lured the girl on the pretext of love.

This is what the police had to say: The girl lives with her parents in Bandlaguda. She left from home on August 23 after her parents left for work. Later that evening, she called them to inform that she was going to Bengaluru with one Mustafa. Worried, her mother lodged a police complaint and a case of kidnapping was filed. Cops found that Mustafa lived near Masab tank and rushed a team to his house. They found the girl locked up in the accused’s rented room. Inquiries revealed that Mustafa, who worked in the neighbourhood, lured the girl and even sexually assaulted her on a couple of occasions. On August 23, he told her he would take her to Bengaluru where they could get married.

However, instead of taking her to Bengaluru, he took her to a construction site near Upparpally and sexually assaulted her. He then took her to his room at Masab tank and sexually assaulted her again repeatedly. Police registered a case soon after receiving complaint. The accused was arrested and produced in court.

Obscene dances in b’day party: 3 girls rescued

Hyderabad: Kalapathar police on Thursday night conducted raids on a hotel and rescued three girls, including two minors. Additionally, six persons were nabbed for indulging in obscene dances, illegal liquor consumption on the occasion of a birthday party. Inspector M Ravi said that he received information on obscene dances taking place at the Mayura hotel. Police conducted raids on the hotel and found minor girls were assaulted sexually at the place