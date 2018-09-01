Two grooms held for cheating their brides

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL: Ghosts from the past catch up with us at some or the other point in our lives. It was something similar for two would-be-bridegrooms from Karimnagar and Jagtial districts who missed the wedding bells in the nick of time. In both the cases, the men were caught cheating.

In one of the cases, A Korri Vamshi was in a clandestine relationship with his friend’s wife. The man, meanwhile, was preparing to tie the knots with another woman on Friday. However, the plan failed and he was lodged behind the bars and the marriage was called off.

The incident took place in Porandla of Jagtial mandal. Earlier, Vamshi and his friend had gone to the Gulf countries in search of employment. When Vamshi returned to India, his friend asked him to hand over some purchases he had made for the family. Vamshi met his friend;’s wife, and as fate had it, the duo developed a relationship. When Vamshi’s friend returned home, he got to know about Vamshi’s affair with his wife. However, despite being warned by his friend, Vamshi continued the affair. Meanwhile, his marriage too was fixed. But the lovers didn’t stop meeting.

The other incident involves an army man who was preparing to ditch his long time girl friend and get married to another woman. J Mahender was in a relationship with his relative Sravanthi. However, his marriage was fixed with another woman. He was engaged-to-be-married when his girlfriend got a hint and landed at the would-be bride’s house.