Varavara Rao Case: Letter trail unravelled plot to buy arms, claim cops

Amid national outrage over the arrest of five prominent Left-wing activists a few days ago, Maharashtra ADG of Police shared with the media evidence pieced together so far to justify the crackdown.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Poet-activist Varavara Rao brought to his home in Hyderabad on Thursday by Pune police and placed under house arrest | Express Photo

By Express News Service

Amid national outrage over the arrest of five prominent Left-wing activists a few days ago, Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh on Friday shared with the media evidence pieced together so far to justify the decision to launch a crackdown. Here’s what they have against the activists

