Varavara Rao Case: Letter trail unravelled plot to buy arms, claim cops
Amid national outrage over the arrest of five prominent Left-wing activists a few days ago, Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh on Friday shared with the media evidence pieced together so far to justify the decision to launch a crackdown. Here’s what they have against the activists