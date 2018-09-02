Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s masterstroke: 35 per cent pay revision for power utilities staff

The CM was addressing a huge gathering of power utilities staff at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday evening when he made the announcement.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing Transco and Genco members at the CM camp office, in Hyderabad on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the eve of Pragathi Nivedana Sabha — what is expected to be a crucial cabinet meeting on Sunday and is expected to put an end to talks of early polls to State assembly — Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sprung up a surprise by announcing a pay revision of 35 per cent to the power utilities staff. This is about five per cent more than what they got earlier. 

The CM was addressing a huge gathering of power utilities staff at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday evening when he made the announcement. Several power utilities employees met the CM at his camp office along with top officials. Addressing them, Rao said that the committee had recommended a 25 per cent hike in pay. “When employees’ unions did not accept this, TS Transco and Genco chairman D Prabhakar Rao suggested a 27 per cent hike. But, last time the hike was 30 per cent. It is not fair to give less than that. I am announcing a 35 per cent pay revision to the power employees,” the CM said. According to official sources, the pay hike would cost power utilities `900 crore more every year. “The revenues of power utilities are good. Compared to other government institutions, expenditure on employees in power utilities is less,” he said.

He recalled that within six months after State formation, the government lifted power cuts to all consumers. He added that a better health insurance scheme would be implemented for power sector employees.The staff working at new sub-stations on temporary basis would be regularised, KCR said. He also announced that bill collectors, who were collecting bills on behalf of a private contract agency, would be taken care of by the department.

Raghuma Reddy’s term extended
The State government on Saturday issued orders extending the term of G Raghuma Reddy as chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL up to May 31, 2019. Government also issued orders appointing N Janaiah as vice-chairman and MD of TSREDCO in place of A Sudakhar Rao, till May, 2019

