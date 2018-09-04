Home States Telangana

Assembly dissolution will put lid on all legal rows



Published: 04th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The proposed dissolution of  Telangana State Assembly will eventually put a lid on all the four-year-long disputes over disqualification of several MLAs and expulsion of two Congress MLAs from the Assembly. According to sources in the State Legislature, once the Assembly is dissolved, whatever pending with the House like Bills, business and even legal disputes or cases pertaining to the particular House will become infructuous.

There was a case in the Supreme Court on the disqualification of several MLAs who switched their loyalties from various political parties to TRS in the current Assembly.As many as 25 MLAs _ 12 of TDP, seven of Congress, three of YSRCP, two of BSP and one of CPI _ switched their loyalty to the TRS. The respective parties filed disqualification petitions before the Speaker but S Madhusudhana Chary has not considered the petitions so far.

With no action coming from the Assembly Speaker, the Opposition parties approached the court. The Supreme Court has decided to constitute a five-member Constitution bench to adjudicate the matter on the Speaker’s powers to intervene in Court matters. But, even after one and a half years, the Constitution bench has not been constituted. Even if the bench is constituted by the Supreme Court, the case would continue but the disqualified MLAs need not attend as they would no longer be members if the Assembly is dissolved, legal experts explained. 

If CM KCR decides to dissolve the Assembly, then the disqualification petitions will not be valid. 
Two Congress MLA SA Sampath Kumar and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy were expelled from the Assembly and the decision of the House was challenged in the court. This case would also become infructuous, legal experts said. 

All the legal cases pertaining to the dissolved Assembly would stand lost as the House itself would stop functioning, the sources said. Likewise, the case pertaining to Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a TDP MLA who was inducted into the TRS, would become null and void.

