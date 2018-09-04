KCR hoodwinked youths with the promise of jobs: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stepping up attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a day after his Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Rao was hoodwinking the people of the state by not fulfilling the assurance of providing huge employment to the youth.Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, the PCC chief showed three video clips of KCR and governor’s address on providing employment.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in his address that once Telangana was carved out, the youth would get one lakh jobs automatically. But, in the last four years as per the TSPSC records, only 11,000 jobs were provided. In the governor’s addresses, it was mentioned that Telangana youths would get 52 lakh jobs in ITIR project. But, where have all the jobs gone?” Uttam asked.

The PCC chief said that around 29 lakh registered with TSPSC for jobs, but there was no recruitment as assured by the CM. “The youth participated in separate Telangana movement with the hope that they would get jobs. Several youths sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana. But, the hopes of youths are dashed after KCR became Chief Minister,” the PCC president alleged.

“The Congress will come to power after next elections. The youth will teach a befitting lesson to the TRS,” the PCC president said. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Chief Minister did not speak the truth about the new zonal system. “There is nothing new that KCR achieved with the introduction of new zonal system. In the last 51 months TRS rule, no single teacher post was filled up. There were around 60,000 SC and ST backlog posts in the state. The present government failed to fill up even them,” Uttam said.

“The Congress, if voted to power, will fill one lakh government jobs in its first year of rule itself,” he assured. Besides, another one lakh posts in public sector units and another one lakh youths will be provided self-employment, PCC chief declared. He also promised to fill up 20,000 teacher posts by conducting mega DSC. On the allegations levelled by Danam Nagender, the PCC president said: “Danam is mad fellow, land grabber and sold out to TRS.”

Why is V-P mum on defections: VHR

Hyderabad:Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao wondered why Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was not speaking about the defection of MLAs in Telangana. “The Vice-President in his recent book felt that the political defections are detrimental to democracy. But, why he is not talking about the political defections in Telangana?” Rao asked. He wondered why ESL Narasimhan was not responding on the political defections, even after the Opposition parties lodged a complaint.