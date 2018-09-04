Water Board damages Outer Ring Road, but not ready to pay for repair works

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Large portions of service lanes laid along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been damaged, thanks to digging works by the water board and Rural Water Supply department. The works have made commuting along the stretch miserable. The water board is laying 1,800 mm diameter pipelines between Patencheru and Dundigal, covering a distance of about 25 km, at the cost of `398 crore.

Meanwhile, works are also being undertaken on another stretch, between Krishnareddypet and Sultanpur, by the Rural Water Supply which is laying 200 mm pipeline under Telangana’s government’s Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

However, the developmental works have caused big cracks to appear on the service roads; at some places there’s a partial collapse of roads. Though the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, which is a wing of the HMDA, has brought issue to the notice of the Managing Director of water board M Dana Kishore, nothing much has happened.

While the HGCL has written to the water board seeking `55 crore for the road restoration works, the latter has declined to pay stating that they would deposit the amount only with government, that too, if directed.

While the water board authorities have admitted to road digging works on the Outer Ring Road, they refuted allegations that large portions were damaged by them.