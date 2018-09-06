Home States Telangana

Early polls in Telangana a remote possibility

Election Commission sources says snap polls may be next to “impossible.”

Published: 06th September 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reported desire to hold early elections in the State may run into a stumbling block with Election Commission sources saying snap polls may be next to “impossible.”

“Preparations for State elections begin many months in advance. Like in the case of the upcoming assembly polls in four states we started preparation three months ago,” an official said, implying that the time was too short for holding early polls in Telangana.

Among the requirements for holding elections, the official explained, are getting enough EVMs and VVPAT machines, updating the electoral rolls, requisitioning security forces and mustering logistical support by way polling officials and voting centres.

While the EC is not likely to face any problem on EVMs and VVPAT machines, the other requirements might prove to be a challenge, the official said.

“There are many things, including law and order and logistical requirement which are needed to be looked into,” he said.

While the EC’s high-level teams comprising the Chief Election Commissioner O.P Rawat and other senior officials have already visited Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and election preparation is in the final stage, they are expected to visit Rajasthan and Mizoram in the coming days.

If snap polls are called in Telangana now, the EC has time till February to hold elections. Given the lack of preparedness, the EC may be inclined to hold elections in February rather than November when the other four States are due for polls, the official said.

The official, however, was quick to add that the EC’s role would come into play only when the Assembly is dissolved. Any official reaction can come only after that, he said.

As per reports, Rao has called for a meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday after which he is expected to announce the decision to dissolve the state assembly and go in for early elections.

