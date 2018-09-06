Home States Telangana

Narrow escape for students as bus catches fire

Sub Inspector Abdul Hayyum said that the school bus belonging to Sri Chaitanya school was carrying around ten students who were supposed to participate in Teacher’s Day celebrations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A school bus caught fire on Wednesday. At least ten school children escaped unhurt after the school bus in which they were travelling caught fire at Yapral in Jawaharnagar police limits on Wednesday. Sub Inspector Abdul Hayyum said that the school bus belonging to Sri Chaitanya school was carrying around ten students who were supposed to participate in Teacher’s Day celebrations at their school. 

The bus started at Kushaiguda with the students and was proceeding to Yapral. As the bus reached Yapral, the driver noticed smoke emanating from engine and the vehicle caught fire suddenly. The driver halted the bus immediately and made the students to get down from the bus.

