TS Cabinet to meet today afternoon: Stage set for dissolution of Assembly

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage seems to have been set for the dissolution of State Assembly. The State Cabinet is expected to meet at around 1 pm on Thursday and pass a resolution to this effect. After that, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and submit a copy of the resolution adopted by the Cabinet to him, at around 1.30 pm. At 2 pm, Rao is expected to hold a press conference to formally announce the dissolution.

There was hectic activity at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the D-Day, on Wednesday. Chief Secretary SK Joshi and State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu held discussions with the Chief Minister. Apart from the Assembly dissolution, the Chief Minister also discussed about the agenda items to be presented before the the Cabinet. He is also understood to have discussed the announcement of interim relief to government staff.

The Chief Minister is understood to have called a few of his MLAs and discussed the political developments. Following this, he informed all the Cabinet Ministers to be available in Hyderabad on Thursday. There are also indications that the TRS supremo might announce the names of 15-20 TRS candidates for polls at the Husnabad’s public meeting on Friday.

As a prelude to this, Rao, despite his busy schedule, gave an appointment to Choppadandi leaders on Wednesday. The Choppadandi leaders reportedly lodged a complaint against their MLA B Shoba and requested the Chief Minister not to give her a party ticket to her in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, in a desperate attempt to keep up with the political avalanche triggered by Chandrasekhar Rao, Opposition Party Congress also plunged into the election mode. Its state chief Uttam Kumar Reddy announced several freebies and welfare measures for voters on Wednesday. Also, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to tour the State on September 14. The Grand Old Party made grand promises to people, including free rice, electricity, cooking gas and insurance for the poor.

What after the Cabinet meet?

If the Cabinet adopts the resolution, the same will be conveyed to the Governor

CM will hand over the resolution to the Governor

The Governor will then dissolve the Assembly

Then, Legislature Secretary and Chief Secretary will release bulletins and publish them in Gazette

The Governor will convey the State Cabinet’s decision to Union Home Ministry

The Home Ministry will communicate the developments to Election Commission

ECI will decide when to conduct the elections

The EC can decide if the elections must be within six months of dissolution of Assembly