Home States Telangana

Telangana's development should not be derailed, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao said, he dissolved the Assembly and decided to go polls nine months in advance, as the Opposition Congress was making baseless allegations against TRS government.  

Published: 07th September 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

KCR_MEET

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao releasing the first list of 105 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday sounded the poll bugle with a caution to the public that if they vote for Congress, the development would go backwards.

"If the Congress is voted to power, they will not find time for development, except for minting money", Chandrasekhar Rao alleged.

This was the first election meeting organised by TRS, after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly and announcement of 105 TRS candidates on Thursday. "If the Congress comes to power they would swallow everything. After returning to homes discuss among yourselves, whether whatever I told you about Congress is correct or not," Rao said.

Going by his tradition, Rao launched the poll campaign on Sravan Friday, an auspicious day. Rao explained that he dissolved the Assembly and decided to go polls nine months in advance, as the Opposition Congress was making baseless allegations against TRS government.  

"When we have decided to go to early polls, all the Opposition said that they are ready for polls. Now, they are scared of facing the polls," Rao alleged.
"We have implemented several schemes for the people and resolved some problems. We will implement some more schemes and also hike the salaries of Anganwadi and other workers," Rao said. 

Support the TRS and see that the development process did not halted in the state, Rao said.
"You decide what the Congress did for Telangana and what TRS did in the last four years," Rao said. 

He, however, told a huge gathering that if they vote for Congress, the state would be at the mercy of the Delhi, as the State Congress leaders act as slaves of Delhi.  "The TRS believes that the development of the State should be in the hands of Telangana leaders," Rao. He added that that if the Congress came to power the power cuts would resume in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Congress Telangana Legislative Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality