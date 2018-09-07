Telangana's development should not be derailed, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday sounded the poll bugle with a caution to the public that if they vote for Congress, the development would go backwards.

"If the Congress is voted to power, they will not find time for development, except for minting money", Chandrasekhar Rao alleged.



This was the first election meeting organised by TRS, after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly and announcement of 105 TRS candidates on Thursday. "If the Congress comes to power they would swallow everything. After returning to homes discuss among yourselves, whether whatever I told you about Congress is correct or not," Rao said.



Going by his tradition, Rao launched the poll campaign on Sravan Friday, an auspicious day. Rao explained that he dissolved the Assembly and decided to go polls nine months in advance, as the Opposition Congress was making baseless allegations against TRS government.

"When we have decided to go to early polls, all the Opposition said that they are ready for polls. Now, they are scared of facing the polls," Rao alleged.

"We have implemented several schemes for the people and resolved some problems. We will implement some more schemes and also hike the salaries of Anganwadi and other workers," Rao said.

Support the TRS and see that the development process did not halted in the state, Rao said.

"You decide what the Congress did for Telangana and what TRS did in the last four years," Rao said.

He, however, told a huge gathering that if they vote for Congress, the state would be at the mercy of the Delhi, as the State Congress leaders act as slaves of Delhi. "The TRS believes that the development of the State should be in the hands of Telangana leaders," Rao. He added that that if the Congress came to power the power cuts would resume in the state.