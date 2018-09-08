2019 Telangana polls will be ‘Dharma Yuddham’: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State was now freed from the TRS. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, the PCC president described the forthcoming Assembly elections as “Dharma Yuddham”.

The PCC chief said that KCR had no right to speak against the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family had a long history of sacrifices, he said. He said that the Congress would participate in the Bharat Bandh being observed on September 10 against the petrol price hike. “We will organise Congress Flag Festival from September 11 to 18 in all the villages. I call upon the people to enrol their names in the voters’ lists,” he said.

The president said that they would welcome all the parties to work with the Congress to end the tyrannical rule of KCR. Asked about the Congress candidates’ names for Assembly elections which were circulating widely in social media, the PCC chief said that all those lists were bogus. “Do not come to Hyderabad or do not go to Delhi for Congress tickets. We offer home delivery of Congress tickets to the eligible candidates,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He said that they would start a war room at Gandhi Bhavan for elections.

Opposition leader K Jana Reddy alleged that the TRS was going to early polls only to hush up its failures in the last four years. “There is no answer from the TRS on why it is going to early polls, ignoring the peoples’ welfare,” Jana Reddy said. He termed TRS as a “buffoon party”. PCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that there was no respect for Dalits under KCR’s rule. “We do not want KCR’s Dorala rule. We want peoples’ Telangana,” he said.

Congress former MP Madhu Yashki Goud said that even if KR Suresh Reddy left the Congress there was no loss to the Congress. The Congress would take the exit of Suresh Reddy lightly. Former Minister J Geetha Reddy predicted that the era of KCR would come to an end after the Assembly elections. “There is no candidate in TRS to fight against me in Zaheerabad,” she claimed.

TRS leaders join Congress

Hyderabad: PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress would win in the next Assembly elections. Speaking to party workers at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday after admitting senior leader and former minister DK Samarasimha Reddy, advocate G Madhusudhan Reddy, TRS leaders Singitham Satyam and Charulatha Rathod and others into Congress, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people were vexed with the rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao.