Petition filed in HC against early elections in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers had the Telangana legislative Assembly dissolved for their political mileage, a petition was filed in the High Court on Friday seeking directions to the Election Commission of India not to issue notification for conducting Assembly elections before completion of the five-year tenure of the present government.

Petitioner Rapolu Bhaskar, an advocate from Nalgonda district, submitted that there would be heavy financial burden on the people of the state due to the decision taken by the TRS. The ruling party wanted elections along with the state Assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in December this year. In fact, there was no convincing reason for opting for early polls in Telangana.

All developmental activities would get affected and the public would suffer a lot because of early elections. Besides, voters’ list was not yet finalised. Even though the council of ministers got the power to recommend dissolution of the Assembly, the ECI need not conduct elections in a hurried manner.

A lot of public money of about `200 crore could be saved if elections were conducted simultaneously to the Lok Sabha and Assembly in April/May 2019, he said.

KCR has no moral rights to flay Rahul Gandhi, says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: TPCC vice president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has no moral rights to flay AICC president Rahul Gandhi and his family. Objecting KCR’s language against Congress, he said that it shows his arrogance. In a press release on Friday, he said that initially KCR praised Sonia Gandhi and later criticised her. He warned KCR to control his tongue. “Without fulfilling promises KCR is going for early elections which is not correct,” he said. He said that it is high time that KCR should be taught a lesson.