Home States Telangana

Two Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders raise banner of revolt

Local TRS leaders in various districts have openly lashed out at the leadership. Two prominent leaders have raised a banner of revolt.

Published: 08th September 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Konda Surekha

Former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha (File | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is facing rebellion from some leaders who are unhappy over being denied ticket to contest the elections to Telangana Assembly.

Local TRS leaders in various districts have openly lashed out at the leadership. Two prominent leaders have raised a banner of revolt.

Former MP Ramesh Rathod has announced that he is resigning from the party while former minister Konda Surekha has declared that she is ready to contest as an independent candidate.

Surekha and Ramesh did not figure in the list of 105 candidates announced by TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao shortly after dissolving the state Assembly on Thursday.

The TRS has withheld the names of the candidates for 14 constituencies including Warangal East, which Surekha represented in the dissolved Assembly.

Surekha told reporters on Saturday that the TRS leadership has "insulted" a woman leader of the backward classes. She along with her husband, a former legislator, Murali, slammed the leadership for not announcing her candidature.

Surekha, who was minister in Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet in undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined TRS on the eve of 2014 elections.

Surekha, a four-time legislator and one of the key leaders in Warangal district, alleged that TRS leadership wants to deny her the ticket.

Surekha said she won the previous election with a majority of 50,000 votes. She also claimed that TRS chief had gone back on the assurance to make her a minister.

She claimed that she can contest as an independent and win the election as her family enjoys people's support.

On the other hand, former Member of Parliament Ramesh Rathod, a former MP from Adilabad constituency, said he would soon decide about joining Congress.

Rathod had quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join TRS last year. He was an aspirant of ticket from Khanapur Assembly constituency, but the party has announced Rekha Naik as the candidate.

He said he would contest from Khanapur. "Even if KCR contests from Khanapur, I will win the election," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS Telangana Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality