Asaduddin Owaisi says MIM has no interest in Telangana Chief Minister’s post

HYDERABAD: A day after Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi voiced AIMIM’s interest in the chief ministerial post, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed the statement saying that he was sure K Chandrasekhar Rao would be the CM again and that there was “no chance of replicating Karnataka”.

Owaisi said, “As a party president, and through my little political experience, I can safely say that the next government in Telangana is going to be a majority government. I am sure that KCR is going to be the next CM. There is absolutely no chance of replicating Karnataka.” He further said, “My work is not to be the CM from MIM. Our aim is to retain our strengths (constituencies). I will try to work for Telangana, its minorities, and for Muslims’ justice and development, irrespective of who is in power.”

The elder Owaisi also slammed the apparent TDP-Congress alliance and termed it as an “evidence of frustration” and “pure drama”. “They can’t fight TRS and MIM alone, that is why they have come together in an alliance. This is a clear case of frustration.” Criticising TDP, Owaisi said, “TDP was established as an anti-Congress party.

Today they are joining the Congress. What policy is this? Till recently, Naidu was an ally of BJP, was a minister and shared power. Did you (TDP) leave BJP in the name of secularism? They didn’t open their mouths when Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan and Junaid were lynched.”

“I am challenging Naidu to come to Hyderabad and fight from here, or send his son to fight. What will you do? When Gujarat riots happened, you were sharing power with BJP. The last four years, you didn’t do anything for AP. Your couldn’t construct a capital. Your Assembly leaks. What good will you do for Telangana?” Owaisi asked.

Owaisi slams Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not believe in the Indian Constitution, Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday criticising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment “if a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy it.” Bhagwat made these comments while addressing the Second World Hindu Congress in Chicago.