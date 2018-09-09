Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi says MIM has no interest in Telangana Chief Minister’s post

The elder Owaisi also slammed the apparent TDP-Congress alliance and termed it as an “evidence of frustration” and “pure drama”.

Published: 09th September 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi voiced AIMIM’s interest in the chief ministerial post, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed the statement saying that he was sure K Chandrasekhar Rao would be the CM again and that there was “no chance of replicating Karnataka”. 

Owaisi said, “As a party president, and through my little political experience, I can safely say that the next government in Telangana is going to be a majority government. I am sure that KCR is going to be the next CM. There is absolutely no chance of replicating Karnataka.” He further said, “My work is not to be the CM from MIM. Our aim is to retain our strengths (constituencies). I will try to work for Telangana, its minorities, and for Muslims’ justice and development, irrespective of who is in power.”

The elder Owaisi also slammed the apparent TDP-Congress alliance and termed it as an “evidence of frustration” and “pure drama”. “They can’t fight TRS and MIM alone, that is why they have come together in an alliance. This is a clear case of frustration.” Criticising TDP, Owaisi said, “TDP was established as an anti-Congress party.

Today they are joining the Congress. What policy is this? Till recently, Naidu was an ally of BJP, was a minister and shared power. Did you (TDP) leave BJP in the name of secularism? They didn’t open their mouths when Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan and Junaid were lynched.” 

“I am challenging Naidu to come to Hyderabad and fight from here, or send his son to fight. What will you do? When Gujarat riots happened, you were sharing power with BJP. The last four years, you didn’t do anything for AP. Your couldn’t construct a capital. Your Assembly leaks. What good will you do for Telangana?” Owaisi asked.  

Owaisi slams Bhagwat
The  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not believe in the Indian Constitution, Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday criticising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment “if a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy it.” Bhagwat made these comments while addressing the Second World Hindu Congress in Chicago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality