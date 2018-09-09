Election Commission paves the way for early polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indicating that it is gearing up to hold Assembly polls in Telangana any time after October 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday decided to stop all activities relating to the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date in Telangana with immediate effect.

The ECI’s fresh orders clearly indicates that elections could be held early in the state. Now the ECI has decided to publish the final electoral rolls on October 8, instead of January 1, 2019 as announced earlier. It also ordered second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as qualifying date in the state.

With the ECI decision, the demand of Opposition parties to conduct polls after the revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date stands rejected. In the light of premature dissolution of Telangana Assembly on Sept 6, the ECI after taking all aspects into consideration and the law laid down by the Supreme Court, has decided to stop all the activities relating to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date in Telangana with immediate effect.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said second summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to Jan 1, 2018 as the qualifying date be taken up as per the revised schedule.