Telangana polls: Congress tries to reclaim Medak district

 Once upon a time, the united Medak district was a fortress to the Congress party.

For the upcoming early polls, Congress has already begun the development of strategies to defeat the ruling TRS

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Once upon a time, the united Medak district was a fortress to the Congress party. The party, however, is now finding the going tough following the emergence of TRS as an unmatched power in the last elections. Out of the ten Assembly seats in the district, nine were in the kitty of the TRS party. 

For the upcoming early polls, Congress has already begun the development of strategies to defeat the ruling TRS and retain its fortress. It is learnt that the party has finalized its candidates for almost seven Assembly constituencies of the ten, even though currently there is no clarity regarding the remaining three seats in the united district. 

J Geeta Reddy, who won the 2014 elections from Zahirabad, will reportedly contest from the same seat. Along with her, the tickets for Damodar Rajnarsimha (Andole), V Sunita Reddy (Narsapur), Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy) and CH Muthyam Reddy (Dubbak) have been almost finalised. 

In the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress had already announced that V Pratap Reddy, a recent turncoat from TDP, will contest from Gajwel. The party will allot the Narayankhed assembly ticket to P Sanjeev Reddy, son of late MLA P Kista Reddy. He had contested from the same seat in the 2016 by-elections. However, it is learnt that former MP Suresh Shetkar is putting pressure on the Congress party to allot the ticket to him or his brother Nagesh Shetkar. 

It is learnt that Congress party will announce the name of former MLA Nandishwar Goud from Patancheru constituency. In the last elections Nandishwar Goud lost the elections to TRS and later joined BJP.  However, it is learnt that he is returning to the home party. On Saturday, Nandishwar Goud met Congress state in-charge Kunthia and it is learnt that on September 11, D Srinvias and Nandishwar Goud to return to Congress party. 

Chaos abound in Cong
Karimnagar: Aspirants for Congress assembly tickets in erstwhile Karimnagar district have camped in Hyderabad, after a list containing 60 names of candidates made the rounds on social media. Party leaders are making the rounds of Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad with their proposals of candidature, however, a ticket-aspirant from Karimnagar said that application process had not started yet 

