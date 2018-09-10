Home States Telangana

Draft electoral rolls, all-party meet today

Now the ECI has decided to publish final electoral rolls on October 8 instead of on January 1, 2019 as announced earlier.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With elections expected to be held to the state Assembly, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will publish integrated draft electoral rolls pertaining to Hyderabad district on September 10, district election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Koshore has said. In connection with the revised schedule, Dana Kishore will hold a meeting with representatives of all political parties at GHMC’s head office on Monday.  

Kishore said here on Sunday that in view of the premature dissolution of the Assembly,  the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to stop, with immediate effect, all activities relating to Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date in TS.

Now the ECI has decided to publish final electoral rolls on October 8 instead of on January 1, 2019 as announced earlier. All voters in the 15 Assembly constituencies in the district have been requested to note the revised schedule and verify their names and polling stations in draft photo electoral rolls to be published on Monday on website www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

They can submit their claims and objections, if any, to the electoral registration officers oncerned between September 10 and 25 or on the above website. Special campaigns will be taken up on September 15 and 16. The disposal of claims and objections will take place October 4. The updating of database and printing of supplement will be completed before October 7. The final electoral roll will be published on October 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality