Draft electoral rolls, all-party meet today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With elections expected to be held to the state Assembly, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will publish integrated draft electoral rolls pertaining to Hyderabad district on September 10, district election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Koshore has said. In connection with the revised schedule, Dana Kishore will hold a meeting with representatives of all political parties at GHMC’s head office on Monday.

Kishore said here on Sunday that in view of the premature dissolution of the Assembly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to stop, with immediate effect, all activities relating to Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date in TS.

Now the ECI has decided to publish final electoral rolls on October 8 instead of on January 1, 2019 as announced earlier. All voters in the 15 Assembly constituencies in the district have been requested to note the revised schedule and verify their names and polling stations in draft photo electoral rolls to be published on Monday on website www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

They can submit their claims and objections, if any, to the electoral registration officers oncerned between September 10 and 25 or on the above website. Special campaigns will be taken up on September 15 and 16. The disposal of claims and objections will take place October 4. The updating of database and printing of supplement will be completed before October 7. The final electoral roll will be published on October 8.