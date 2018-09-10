Konda family’s departure spooks TRS 

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao denying Warangal East Assembly constituency ticket to sitting MLA Konda Surekha has created a fear among the pink party candidates of neighbouring constituencies as the Konda couple have considerable presence in those areas and could change the equation anytime.

The couple has a strong cadre base and could influence voters in at least five constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district. In case they decide to field their daughter Sushmita Patel from Parkal, which is their former constituency, TRS sitting MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, would be in great trouble as the couple would do anything to get their daughter elected.

Though Warangal West sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar is expressing confidence of retaining his seat, but once the Konda couple leave the pink party, they could play a spoilsport. In fact, after their entry into Congress, they would put their weight behind the party candidate making it difficult for Vinay Bhaskar to have a cakewalk. It is learnt that Vinay Bhaskar had privately told his supporters that with Konda couple planning to join Congress, they have to work very hard to ensure victory.