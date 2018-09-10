Poll preparation at full swing in Karimnagar

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With Assembly elections approaching fast, district collector and district electoral officer Sarfaraz Ahmed held a meeting with officials concerned to oversee the preparations. Speaking to Express Ahmed said that the district administration was currently securing godowns to store Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and was preparing polling stations. Ahmed also said that the draft electoral rolls would be published on Monday (10 September).

All existing 13,000 ballot units and 8.636 control units would be sent to the election commission’s manufacturing unit soon. In return, 28,056 ballot units and the same number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) machines would arrive to the city from Bengaluru by the month’s end.

“There will be around 1,100 polling stations in the district to conduct elections for Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Manakondur and Choppadandi constituencies,” said Ahmed. Revenue department staff, especially Tahsildars, native to the district or working in the same place for the last three years would be transferred soon, he added.

Get ready to conduct Assembly elections: Nizamabad collector

Nizamabad district collector MRM Rao directed all tahsildars to get ready to conduct upcoming Assembly elections. He asked them to start the preparations. Addressing mandal-level officials through video conference here on Sunday, he said that according to the Election Commission of India’s directions, the final voter list should be published by October 8.The collector said that the Election Commission will conduct training classes to all the staff. He directed the mandal-level officials to arrange separate polling stations for people with disabilities in every Assembly constituency.