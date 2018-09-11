AIMIM releases first list of candidates for forthcoming Telangana polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its names of seven candidates in the first list for the upcoming elections in the state on Tuesday.

While five MLAs retained their constituencies, current Yakutpura MLA has been asked to contest from the Charminar constituency. Similarly, Charminar MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri will be contesting from Yakutpura.

Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who recently made news with his comments on AIMIM's aspiration for the Chief Ministerial post, will contest from the same constituency.

Last Thursday, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the State Assembly taking the entire political spectrum by surprise. Recently, the Chief Electoral Officer sought details about the state's preparedness and possible challenges in holding early elections.

AIMIM Candidate List:

Akbaruddin Owaisi : Chandrayangutta.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri : Yakutpura.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan : Charminar.

Mohd Moazam Khan : Bahadurpura.

Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala : Malakpet.

Jaffer Hussain Meraj : Nampally.

Kausar Mohiuddin : Karwan.