Amid Konda row, TRS shows unity

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: To show that the exit of Konda couple, Muralidhar Rao and Sureka, would not affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls, all the leaders of pink party from Warangal East constituency announced that they would work unitedly to win the seat. The meeting also resolved to support the party candidate selected by the party high command wholeheartedly.

The meeting organised on the direction of municipal administration KT Rama Rao was attended by all the ticket aspirants right from TRS women wing chief Gundu Sudharani, former minister Basvaraj Saraiah, Erabelli Pradeep Rao and mayor N Narender. Apart from them, Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik, Warangal MP P Dayakar and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy also attended the meeting.

All the leaders tried to create an atmosphere that all was well with the party and that they were going to take on the Konda couple unitedly. In fact, most of them stated that the exit of the couple was good for the party as they were not only damaging the image of the party but also creating problems for TRS corporators and leaders. “We are so relieved by their exit. It’s the right time to teach them a lesson. They are anti-Telangana,” Basvaraj Saraiah stated.

Vinay Bhaskar asked the party cadres to forgive him for helping Konda couple to join the party. “I regret helping them. But now that they have decided to quit the party, we have got an opportunity to rectify the mistake. We should work unitedly for party’s victory,”he said . However, despite all talks of unity, there was palpable tension among the aspirants. Erabelli Pradeep Rao hardly spoke for two minutes on the occasion and just asked party workers to work hard. Sudharani also spoke about only party unity and Basvaraj tried to target the couple.

Sources stated that all the ticket aspirants were very serious about contesting the poll and in the event of denial, they might create problems for the party.