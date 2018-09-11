Home States Telangana

Amid Konda row, TRS shows unity

Sources stated that all the ticket aspirants were very serious about contesting the poll and in the event of denial, they might create problems for the party.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leaders from Warangal East hold meet in Hanamkonda to take on Konda couple, in Warangal on Monday | express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: To show that the exit of Konda couple,  Muralidhar Rao and Sureka, would not affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls,  all the leaders of pink party from Warangal East constituency announced that they would work unitedly to win the seat. The meeting also resolved to support the party candidate selected by the party high command wholeheartedly.

The meeting organised on the direction of municipal administration KT Rama Rao was attended by all the ticket aspirants right from TRS women wing chief Gundu Sudharani, former minister Basvaraj Saraiah, Erabelli Pradeep Rao and mayor N Narender. Apart from them, Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik, Warangal MP P Dayakar and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava  Reddy also attended the meeting.

All the leaders tried to create an atmosphere that all was well with the party and that they were going to take on the Konda couple unitedly. In fact, most of them stated that the exit of the couple was good for the party as they were not only damaging the image of the party but also creating problems for TRS corporators and leaders. “We are so relieved by their exit. It’s the right time to teach them a lesson. They are anti-Telangana,” Basvaraj Saraiah stated.

Vinay Bhaskar asked the party cadres to forgive him for helping Konda couple to join the party. “I regret helping them. But now that they have decided to quit the party, we have got an opportunity to rectify the mistake. We should work unitedly for party’s victory,”he said . However, despite all talks of unity, there was palpable tension among the aspirants. Erabelli Pradeep Rao hardly spoke for two minutes on the occasion and just asked party workers to work hard. Sudharani also spoke about only party unity and Basvaraj tried to target the couple.

Sources stated that all the ticket aspirants were very serious about contesting the poll and in the event of denial, they might create problems for the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Konda couple TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike